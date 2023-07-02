Marta Gichko14:10, 07/02/23

The jester was indignant that Ukraine was demanding an exit to the 1991 borders before sitting down at the negotiating table.

The “reserve president” of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, seems to have overdone again with alcohol and gave out a portion of nonsense about Ukraine, which “does not exist.”

As Medvedev said in Telegram , he was outraged that Ukraine would agree to negotiations with the aggressor only if it reached the 1991 borders. He repeated Putin’s thesis about “Ukraine created by Lenin.”

The “Ukrainian “junta” all the time claims that the condition for negotiations is reaching some of their borders in 1991. These are the borders of the regions of Russia and the once provinces of the Russian Empire, and not the mythical Ukraine. Ukraine is Sannikov Land, founded by Lenin. It was not for long and disappeared from the map. There is no such land. No matter what they think in the West and in the occupied Russian city of Kiev,” Medvedev said.

