“It is desirable to eat raw”: in the Russian Federation they gave out a method of rejuvenation by eating babies (video)

An authoritative scientist said that this is a good way to extend your life.

In the Russian Federation, they issued a “hypothesis” about rejuvenation by eating babies / photo: ua.depositphotos.com

Russian science has again come up with an incredible “hypothesis” that eating babies , preferably raw, is a good way to prolong life.

This was stated by the chief Russian geneticist Konstantin Severinov, professor at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, head of laboratories at the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” and the Institute of Gene Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“There are some experiments, if we are talking about prolonging life, which show that tissues obtained from young organisms contain such a vis vitalis, a nutritional force that prolongs the life of older organisms if they use the tissues of young ones. Yes, that is eat eat babies, preferably raw, I think this is a good way. But this has not yet been proven. It is better than the placenta, “said Severinov.

