Is Kadyrov Dying? In Chechnya, they say that medicines are no longer helping, and his son prays in social networks. Photo and video

2.07.2023

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov may be dying. His kidneys allegedly practically failed, it is difficult for him to even talk, and the dialysis procedure is no longer helping.

This was stated by the former press secretary of the Chechen battalion named after Sheikh Mansur, fighting on the side of Ukraine, Islam Belokiev. At the same time, one of Kadyrov’s sons, Adam, posts videos on social networks about “how hard it is to lose a father and that the value of a parent can only be understood after his death.”

According to Belokiev, Ramzan Kadyrov’s health has deteriorated catastrophically.

“His kidneys have practically failed, and information is coming in that he speaks with difficulty. Even the dialysis procedure (artificial cleansing of blood from toxins, excess water, etc.) does not help. And this means that most likely he will die soon,” – he guessed.

Indirectly, the activity of Kadyrov’s son Adam in social networks may testify in favor of Belokiev’s assumption. In his Instagram, Adam Kadyrov has recently been posting videos about “how hard it is to lose a father and that the value of a parent can only be understood after his death.”

At the same time, Belokiev noted, the death of Kadyrov will lead to a struggle for power in Chechnya.

“In this state, Kadyrov is unlikely to last long. And this means that regional changes await us. Among Kadyrov’s closest relatives, there is no one who could replace him – pushing Daudov (wing of the FSB) or Alaudinov (wing of the Ministry of Defense), who have great support from the Russian law enforcement agencies. In the event that someone not from the Kadyrov family comes to power, the entire vertical and horizontal of power in occupied Chechnya will be subjected to a total cleansing of the old Kadyrov influence,” he said.

Recall, on June 14, information appeared that as a result of precise testing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a cluster of Chechen fighters in the temporarily occupied Primorsk, Zaporozhye region, was hit, among the wounded, as reported, was Kadyrov’s ally Adam Delimkhanov.

In Russia, they put forward a version that the positions in which Delimkhanov was located could have been merged by the Wagnerites , with whom the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC not so long ago had a serious conflict.

Kadyrov himself first stated that he could not get in touch with Delimkhanov. And then he posted last year’s photo with him, saying that Delimkhanov was allegedly “in perfect order”, and the Ukrainian media “brazenly lie” about his injury.

However, after reports of injury, Delimkhanov never appeared in public again.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Do not fall for fakes!​​​​​​​

Like this: Like Loading...