Feigin predicted the future of Prigozhin and PMC Wagner

Yuri Kobzar15:21, 07/02/23

The oppositionist believes that a new coup attempt by Prigozhin will not happen.

Yevgeny Prigozhin will no longer be able to make a second attempt to seize power in Russia. His “PMC Wagner” as a structure is now being destroyed, and Prigozhin himself is being systematically deprived of resources and levers of influence on the situation in Russia.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with Obozrevatel by Russian opposition leader Mark Feigin. According to him, mercenaries who do not follow Prigozhin to Belarus will be forced to sign a contract with the Russian army and sent to the front.

“What was Wagner will most likely be disbanded. In the form in which it was, it will no longer exist,” the oppositionist believes.

Feigin noted that in order to fulfill the tasks that were previously assigned to the Wagner Group, another PMC could be used, of which Russia has several. And there is no point in preserving the PMC Wagner brand itself, since this organization in many countries of the world is recognized as either criminal or terrorist.

“Prigozhin is in Lubyanka Light today. What is Belarus? This is Moscow’s backyard. There he will even have microphones in his ass. Perhaps he was released on the condition that he stop all this,” Feigin believes.

The oppositionist noted that now the Russian special services are checking all the former environment and contacts of Prigozhin, for example, General Surovikin. In parallel, “cooks” are deprived of sources of income in Russia.

“There is a huge opposition to him now. In the end, he is tied hand and foot. How can he carry out a new coup? He will be killed before he thinks about it,” Feygin said.

