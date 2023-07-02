Explosions rumbled near the launch site of “Shaheeds” in the Krasnodar Territory – social networks (video)

Yana Stavskaya17:31, 07/02/23

Primorsko-Akhtarsk is the main launch site for Iranian “Shaheds” in Ukraine.

On the territory of a military airfield in the Krasnodar Territory on July 2, powerful explosions thundered , Russian social networks report.

“Residents of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar Territory report the sounds of an explosion in the city. A huge crater has remained in the field,” informs the propaganda Telegram Mash .

According to ” Base “, the size of the funnel is 10 meters in diameter and about 4 meters deep.

The explosion allegedly occurred 200 meters from the local airfield. What caused the explosion is still unknown. There are reportedly no casualties or damage.

OSINT researcher Irakli Komakhidze clarifies that Primorsko-Akhtarsk is the main launch site for Iranian “Shaheds” in Ukraine.

“Shaheds” in the war against Ukraine – latest news

Tonight, Russia again attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. Air defense destroyed 100 out of 100% of the targets.

There were no hits, however, debris hit private houses in the Kiev region . One man was also reported injured.

According to the information of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the launches of eight “Shaheds” were carried out from the southeast direction , “Caliber” – from the Black Sea.

As Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat noted, Iran’s cooperation with Russia continues, and it is possible that not only Shahedas , but also other types of drones will be delivered to the territory of the occupying state.

