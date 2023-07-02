Belarusian embassy in the Netherlands adorned with anti-Lukashenko graffiti

An inscription appeared on the building of the embassy of Belarus in the Netherlands, dedicated, presumably, to the dictator Oleksandr Lukashenka (Photo:Omroep West)



Graffiti maligning Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has appeared on the walls of the Belarusian embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands, local outlet Omroep West reported on July 2.

The inscriptions read, in both Latin and Cyrillic, “Long live Belarus!”, “Long live forever!” and “Luka is a terrorist.” Three of the embassy’s windows were also shattered.

Netherlands police have cordoned off the embassy’s territory and launched an investigation, detaining a 31-year-old man suspected of the attack.

Dutch MP Sörd Sördsma condemned the attack on the embassy in his Twitter account, emphasizing that such vandalism makes Dutch diplomats abroad more unprotected.

“No matter how you rightly get angry at the regime of Belarus, Russia or other countries, do not attack their embassies or residences,” he demanded.

“You are not helping anyone and making our diplomats in these countries less safe.”

Lukashenko is widely disliked bother domestically and internationally, due to his forging of elections in 2020, and his quartering of Russian troops involving in invading Ukraine. Kyiv in particular was targeted by Russian forces who had been redeployed to Belarus.

Russia also uses Belarusian military air bases for launching mass air attacks on Ukraine.

Lukashenko also acted as a mediator in the recent conflict between Wagner mercenary company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian authorities.

The Belarusian dictator held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office claimed, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital – in exchange for dropping charges and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Lukashenko claimed that the negotiations lasted an entire day, and as a result Prigozhin agreed to halt his move on Moscow in exchange for “security guarantees” for his mercenaries.

In a video address on June 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered three options to the Wagner mercenaries who had participated in the mutiny attempt – return to civilian life, sign contracts with the regular Russian military, or relocate to Belarus.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/anti-lukashenko-graffiti-appears-on-belarusian-embassy-in-the-hague-ukraine-news-50335977.html

