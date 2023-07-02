“Attention to unwanted guests!”: The Ministry of Defense announced a “hot” summer in Crimea (Video)

Marta Gichko19:15, 07/02/23

Travel restrictions apply.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a video with a hint for “unwanted guests” in the temporarily occupied Crimea .

The video appeared on the Ministry’s Twitter . The video demonstrates how the usual resort vacation in the Ukrainian Crimea can get an unexpected continuation.

“Attention unwanted guests! Travel warnings in effect this summer,” reads the description.

The Ministry of Defense warns unwanted guests about the “hot” summer in the Crimea!

(C)UNIAN 2023

