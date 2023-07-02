A memorial was installed in Bucha in memory of the experienced nightmare (photo, video)

Elena Kovalenko13:12, 07/02/23

In Bucha, Kiev region , which was one of the first to fall under the blow of the invaders, an installation was installed in memory of the inhabitants of the city who died at the hands of the Russian invaders.

This was announced by the Buchansk Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk in his Telegram channel , noting that the names of 501 victims of the Russian occupiers were minted on the installation.

“This cannot be forgotten and cannot be forgiven. Therefore, we continue to remind the world of the military tribunal. At the entrance to the city park, we installed an installation where we remembered each of the 501st (who died at the hands of the invaders – ed.),” Fedoruk wrote. In addition, a concert-requiem “United for the sake of victory” was held in the park, at which the memory of all Buchan residents killed by Russians was commemorated.

An installation was installed in Bucha in memory of the atrocities of the Russian invaders

Telegram screenshot

Telegram screenshot

Occupation of Bucha

Russian troops broke through to Bucha on the first day of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. The atrocities committed by the occupiers in the city were called the “Buchan massacre” all over the world.

Russian invaders shot and tortured to death more than 500 Buchans. After the liberation of the city, multiple mass graves with murdered women, old people and children were discovered. Almost all the bodies bore signs of torture.

On June 30, 2023, the Russian Foreign Minister stated that the Kremlin cannot “get through” to the UN and find out the names of the people who were executed by the invaders in Bucha .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...