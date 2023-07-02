AFU Destroy Four Enemy ‘Msta-7’ Self-Propelled Guns At Once With HIMARS Strikes. Video

1.07.2023

Ukrainian soldiers with powerful HIMARS strikes destroyed four self-propelled howitzers of the occupiers “Msta-S” at one moment. The latter were probably preparing to open fire on Ukrainian positions. However, thanks to precision-guided munitions, the Ukrainian HIMARS turned them into piles of scrap metal.

The video was published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

