onlyfactsplease

AFU Destroy Four Enemy ‘Msta-7’ Self-Propelled Guns At Once With HIMARS Strikes. Video

1.07.2023

Ukrainian soldiers with powerful HIMARS strikes destroyed four self-propelled howitzers of the occupiers “Msta-S” at one moment. The latter were probably preparing to open fire on Ukrainian positions. However, thanks to precision-guided munitions, the Ukrainian HIMARS turned them into piles of scrap metal.

The video was published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/7/1/554169/

2 comments

  1. Well done! With enough HIMARS, the AFU could obliterate every piece of mafia artillery and MLRS and more along the frontline. If no aircraft, maybe more of them and ATACMS?

    Reply

Enter comments here: