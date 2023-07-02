AFU Broke Through The Most Fortified Russian Defence Line In Zaporizhzhia

The cascade collapse of the front begins.

The situation is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian army on the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to move forward, covering the advanced positions of the occupiers with heavy artillery fire.

Moreover, as a result of the active actions of the Ukrainian army, the supplies of the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region are “crumbling”, and in some locations the supply routes are completely destroyed.

The Russian army is unable to cope with the pressure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Mala Tokmachka, and in the near future a culminating “cascading” fall of the defence line is possible, says OSINT researcher, military-political observer Oleksandr Kovalenko.

Kovalenko noted that the most fortified defence lines of the occupiers are located in the Zaporizhzhia and they are broken now.

Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already launched strikes against the enemy’s second and third defence lines. “Our artillery continues strikes against Mokri Yaly in the direction of Staromlynivka, which is already a stronghold in the second line of the occupiers. Their rears, the third defence line, are under fire as well. It causes breaks of the enemy’s air defences operating,” Kovalenko said.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leveling the right flank, from which the Russian Armed Forces retreated to the second line along Olinsky-Lyubimivka-Novozlatopil, leaving only mobilized convicts who are unable to effectively defend this sector.

The situation is similar in the Robotine area, the expert added. The fate of the settlement may be decided in the coming days, he is sure: “There was a penetration through the security zone in this direction, and the occupiers are considering the option of retreating to a new line.”

“In the event of the liberation of Robotine at 0408, the occupiers will “crumble” along Novoprokopivka, Ilchenkove and Solodka Balka. That is, most logically, the occupiers should have fled immediately and without looking back to Tokmok. Otherwise, nothing good awaits them in this location, only losses, dead and wounded,” the expert pointed out.

In the area of Mala Tokmachka, the 38th Motorized Rifle Brigade and BARS are unable to cope with the pressure of the Ukrainian army. Kovalenko does not rule out a “crumbling front line” soon near Polohi.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also went in the direction of Dorozhnianka and Marfopil. “That is, the pressure on Polohi will increase not only from the right flank but also from the north,” the observer explained, hinting that this month will be “hot” for the enemy.

