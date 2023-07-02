A man with a dog walked for three days from the flooded Kherson to Odessa

A resident of the flooded part of Kherson walked for three days to Odessa with his sheepdog.

They had to cross the road because a man with a dog was not allowed into the evacuation bus, said Odessa animal rights activist Yana Titarenko.

According to her, earlier an enemy rocket hit the man’s house, which killed his wife and five-year-old daughter. He continued to live in a destroyed house until the water rose after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam.

“You probably want to ask why he did not buy a muzzle, or did not ask, or something else. Yes, he did not buy and did not ask, because he simply did not have the moral strength to do so. He didn’t get on the bus, he just walked. He walked for three days, having only UAH 300 for dog food and water,” Titarenko said.

Volunteers met a man at the railway station a few days ago. They brought food to the dog, and then provided the owner and the pet with housing in Odessa.

