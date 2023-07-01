Zelensky on help from allies: it is not enough, but I am grateful for what is

Ekaterina Girnyk13:40, 07/01/23

Zelensky said that he is aware of the details of what kind of weapons each country has.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the assistance provided by partners to Ukraine is not enough yet, but he is grateful for what they have already provided .

He said this in an interview with the Spanish edition of El Mundo , commenting on the question of what Ukraine’s partners have already done to protect the lives of Ukrainians and what else they can do.

In particular, Zelensky noted that when answering a question about assistance, he must “maintain a certain balance.” First of all, he noted that the assistance already provided is not enough.

“When I criticize our partners, it’s because some processes are going slowly. If we had today the artillery that we requested and that our partners have in the right quantity, the processes on the battlefield would go much faster. If we received the most advanced fighters we ordered, the Russians would not have dominance in the skies and we would be able to protect our own.If we also had additional anti-aircraft systems, we could protect the lives of civilians in our cities in addition to our critical infrastructure,” the president said.

Zelensky also said that he is well aware of what weapons each country has.

“One of the foreign ministers told me that I should be their defense minister, because I know better than their defense minister what weapons they keep in their arsenals during meetings with partners,” Zelensky joked.

He noted that during meetings with partners he asks for only 5% of these resources. “We are very specific in our requests. Of course, I understand that we cannot ask to be given everything, but we can ask for these percentages,” the Ukrainian president said.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine is grateful to the allies for the assistance already rendered.

“On the other hand, I have no other choice but to be grateful for what they have already given us. It helps us survive,” the president stressed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...