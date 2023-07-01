Vessels that were previously in Russian ports freely enter Ukrainian ports – media

Katerina Chernovol22:41, 07/01/23

The attention of experts was attracted by the ship Professor B, but it turned out that there were much more such cases.

A group of experts found that Ukrainian ports were visited by foreign merchant ships that had previously called at Russian ports. They came to such conclusions on the basis of an analysis of the history of the ports of call of foreign ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea and the Danube River.

As BlackSeaNews writes , editorial experts and analysts of the Black Sea Strategic Research Institute monitoring group drew attention to the port history of Professor B (Container Ship, IMO: 8401523). It was anchored in the territorial waters of Romania near the Sulina mouth of the Danube River and was waiting for passage to the Ukrainian port of Reni.

“This ship was familiar to us, since it is included in the list of ships of the “grain fleet” involved in the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of the Odessa region (called at the ports in Chornomorsk in October 2022 and in Odessa in December 2022),” the article says.

However, attention was drawn to another flight of this vessel. It turned out that from March 2, 2023 to March 21, 2023, it was unloading in the Kerch Strait, at offshore anchorage No. 471 of the Russian port of Kavkaz. After unloading on March 21, 2023, Professor B arrived safely at the Izmail Commercial Seaport in Ukraine. Already April 5 he was there.

The route of Professor B / photo blackseanews.net

The route of the ship Professor B along the Danube to the port of Izmail / photo blackseanews.net

“A direct flight from a Russian port to a Ukrainian one during the war seemed to us at first to be some kind of coincidence, but we decided to more widely check the presence / absence of similar flights of other ships. Without much effort, we found a fairly significant number of ships that were in Russian ports , and after a while they came to the ports of Ukraine,” experts say.

These courts include:

Magpie’s General Cargo under the flag of Liberia, arrived at the port of Izmail from the Russian port of Novorossiysk on May 5, 2023;

Besiktas Iceland Tanker, flying the flag of Malta, arrived at the port of Izmail from the Russian port of Novorossiysk on May 10, 2023;

Envar General Cargo under the flag of Panama, arrived at the port of Izmail from the Russian port of Novorossiysk on May 8, 2023;

Aliye Hanim General Cargo flying the flag of Turkey, arrived at the port of Izmail from the Russian port of Novorossiysk on May 24, 2023.

The experts came to the conclusion that visits to the ports of Ukraine by merchant ships of foreign shipowners, who had previously visited the Black Sea ports of Russia, are not a mass phenomenon. However, this practice is quite common and is measured by dozens of courts.

“From the point of view of the security of the Ukrainian infrastructure and countering possible sabotage, it is worth taking special decisions on the impossibility for maritime business entities to charter vessels for the carriage of goods to / from Ukrainian ports, flying to the ports of the Russian Federation. Or simply prohibit such vessels from entering the ports of Ukraine. For analogy Let’s take an example from the recent 11th package of EU sanctions, which prohibit ships of any country that transported Russian oil in violation of EU sanctions from entering the ports of EU member states.

