The Ministry of Defense removed the head of the department three days after the appointment (photo)

Yuri Kobzar18:49, 07/01/23

Shortly after the appointment of the official, unpleasant moments from his biography “surfaced”.

In Ukraine, there is a new scandal around near-military officials . The Ministry of Defense removed Ruslan Rigovanov, acting director of the Department of Resource Support, from his post. He was appointed just three days ago – June 28.

“The suspension took place immediately after the appearance of a contraversional kind of information about the specified person. An internal verification of certain facts that were made public is currently being carried out. We will report on the results separately in the coming days,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement .

What exactly was Rigovanov guilty of, the Ministry of Defense does not specify. Earlier, activists reported on social networks that this man participated in anti-Ukrainian political shows on Russian television.

facebook.com/oleh.symoroz

“Rigovanov, as a ‘political expert’, regularly participated in the TV show of the Kremlin propagandists in Moscow. And now he has access to a large amount of documentation with ‘limited access’, so to speak,” activist Oleg Simoroz said .

Also, Ruslan Rigovanov was accused of deribaning the Goloseevsky National Park.

“Being in the position of head of the recreation department and deputy director of the Goloseevsky NPP, he signed a number of so-called recreational agreements with persons who seized part of the national park and significantly damaged it,” Simoroz says.

facebook.com/oleh.symoroz

Recent scandals around the Ministry of Defense

At the end of June, a loud scandal broke out around the head of the Odessa TCC. A military official managed to buy expensive Spanish real estate and expensive cars during a full-scale war with the Russian Federation. The military commissar was fired , and his colleagues from other regions decided to additionally check.

And shortly before that, the Ivano-Frankivsk TCC was disgraced. They decided to forbid men to go to the hospital for treatment without the sanction of the military commissar. When the public was outraged, the TCC said that they were simply misunderstood: they only considered such a possibility, but did not approve it.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...