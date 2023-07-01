The General Staff has a week to determine the main blow of the offensive: the general announced the reason

Violetta Orlova13:18, 07/01/23

Undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station also had a military aspect, Romanenko noted.

It is likely that the Russian occupiers may resort to new terrorist attacks in order to delay the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer – just the right time for the army to advance, Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko explained in an interview with Obozrevatel .

He noted that the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station also had a military aspect – it slowed down the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction for at least a month.

At the same time, the general does not believe that the Russians will bring the situation at the ZNPP to a nuclear explosion, but they can carry out an operation under a “false flag” – to organize a stationary dirty bomb with the contamination of several regions.

“There are different aspects here – political, economic, and social. But in all these three cases – Kakhovskaya HPP, Titan, Zaporizhzhya NPP – there is also a military aspect: to suspend the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Summer is the most favorable period for conducting hostilities The enemy understands this and is doing everything to disrupt these deadlines,” Romanenko said.

Romanenko also added that the time has come for the General Staff to decide where to strike the main blow: “One way or another, there is a week or ten days when it will be necessary to determine the directions of the main strikes and the introduction of reserves there, since summer time is not so long , and we have already accumulated strategic capabilities. It is irrational for us to act only at the tactical level.”

