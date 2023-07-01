The army is testing the Ukrainian artillery intelligence system “BARAK”

The Ukrainian military received the automated and remotely controlled artillery reconnaissance system “BARAK” for testing.

The information agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ArmiyaInform told about the system.

“The BARAK artillery reconnaissance system cannot be detected by any technical means,” the military said.

“BARAK” makes it possible to detect the coordinates of even a large-caliber machine gun at a distance of up to 12 km, and mortars and artillery – up to 30 km.

“Detects with an error of no more than 50 meters,” the military emphasizes.

Automated and remotely controlled artillery reconnaissance system “BARAK”. Photo: ArmyInform

Lieutenant Colonel Vitaly Pidvysotskyi has been testing and helping to improve a truly unique invention to its author and his large team of like-minded people for almost a year. According to him, the development is almost ready for widespread use in the Armed Forces.

The head of artillery of one of the separate motorized infantry brigades in Donetsk region is currently conducting tests and improvements of the system.

“This development appeared with us last summer, after the beginning of the great war. In its conditions, we needed to have the most effective countermeasures,” said the lieutenant colonel.

They were not satisfied with what the military used before for many reasons, including the obsolescence of Soviet-style systems.

“When we met an Odessa scientist-inventor who already had a relationship with the development of acoustic intelligence systems, we started active cooperation,” the military man said about the beginning of the system’s creation.

The multifunctional audiometric system “BARAC” helps to determine the exact coordinates of the enemy’s firing guns for counter-battery combat.

To identify the shot by the program, the developers, together with the military, made audio recordings of “outputs” from our artillery systems, similar to the Russian ones, right at the combat positions.

Then the team returned to Odesa, corrected all the software taking into account the detected errors and mistakes.

Art systems detection results

Now, thanks to the system, the precise coordinates of firing artillery units and individual enemy guns are detected at distances of up to 30 kilometers.

The most accurate data is obtained if the military is fired at from a distance of 18–24 kilometers.

“We spend no more than five seconds on detection. After that, with the help of BARAK operators, we compare our data with data from drones,” the military said.

“BARK” consists of eight, and if necessary more, small modules with directional microphones, which are located according to certain schemes and configurations for several kilometers.

They work around the clock, independently of each other, each having a 5-7 day supply of energy.

The software is constantly being improved, taking into account various factors that affect the operation of the complex.

Among the latest updates made to the Odessa system is the ability to detect the flights of Iranian Shahed drones, as well as the self-restart of the module or system, when the sounds of the outputs are recorded vaguely.

The database of sounds for identifying targets is constantly updated, up to calibers less than 82 millimeters.

