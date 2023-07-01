Selected FB posts from the conservative American-Ukrainian Professor Roman Sheremeta

July 1st

78% of Ukrainians have relatives or friends who were wounded or died because of the russian invasion. I am one of them, I lost friends. This pain will remain with us through our entire lives. But we, Ukrainians, have no choice. We are defending our freedom and paying a huge price for it. It is a matter of our survival.

I know that there are those in America and Europe who say that “it is not our war.” To be honest, I don’t think that I have much to say to you. Obviously, somewhere along the line, you have lost basic decency and humanity. I just hope that you will never get to experience the pain that russia has caused us.

June 30

Donald Trump has become a symbol of moral bankruptcy. Trump has repeatedly undermined Ukrainian sovereignty. Many still believe that if Trump was a president, then russia would not have attacked Ukraine. Of course, it is a wishful thinking. On the contrary, if Trump was a president, then there would not be a Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly stated his “peace plan” – Ukraine needs to give up its territories to russia. During a radio interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said: “I could’ve made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could’ve worked a deal.”

Recently, in an interview with Reuters, Trump repeated again that Ukraine will have to cede some territory to Russia to stop the war. He continued to say that Ukrainians “have the right” to keep most of the territory, and russia, in his opinion, “will agree to this.” Seriously, Ukrainians have the right to keep “most of the territory”?! What a morally bankrupt statement. How about Ukrainians have the right to keep ALL of the territory!

P.S. I really hope that our conservative wing will chose a candidate who stands up to Putin and his genocidal regime.

June 30

This is a great news! The support by Americans of supplying US weapons to Ukraine has increased from 46% to 65%.

Moreover, 76% of Americans believe that providing aid to Ukraine demonstrates to China and other rivals that the US has “the will and capability to protect our interests, our allies and ourselves.”

Finally, large majorities of Americans – 67% and 73% – are more likely to support a candidate in next year’s US presidential election who will continue military aid to Ukraine and one who backs the NATO alliance.

I have not seen Americans so united in a long time.

June 29

I know that people are getting tiered of m Ukraine. But please, keep on doing the right thing! I’ve been asked how can people help. I would like for you to consider contributing to Ukrainian American House. Here is the link: https://www.uahouse.org/donate

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine are unable to provide for themselves with enough food because of the russian invasion. Especially at frontline areas, where it is already a humanitarian catastrophe. Together with Poklyk and Samaritan’s Purse, we have been delivering food bags to Ukrainian families at the frontline.

There are many other projects that we are involved in at Ukrainian American House and none of them would be possible without the generous support of donors like you. So please, continue to do good. Help us to ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

June 29

Please, watch this video and try to relate to the pain Ukrainian people are going through because of the russian aggresssion and genocide. This granny lost everything because of the russian terrorism in Kherson.

Any decent human being that has at least some morality left cannot watch this and be indifferent. Russia is an evil terrorist state that must be stopped. Our support for Ukraine must increase so that this evil will never repeat again.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0jBvPUgR2pbHyv8MGtD6NspmbN6ZXFFmUzjhvRJi5KunkNa2DWDyafRYfCpZdNcCql&id=583997548&mibextid=v7YzmG

June 29

Kramatorsk. Downtown. Another russian war crime. A little baby covered in blood because russia is a terrorist state. In total, 9 dead, 60 wounded.

June 28

Following Orban’s recent statements about Ukraine, let me make similar statements about Hungary:

Hungary is no longer a sovereign country, russia is calling the shots.

Giving assistance to Hungary is a wrong way, because Hungary will never become truly a European country.

Hungary needs to be kicked out of the EU immediately.

Hungary has no place in NATO.

Since according to Hungary Putin is not a war criminal, let him bring “russian world” to Hungary.

