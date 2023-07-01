Russians take 185 more Ukrainian children from Kherson region

01.07.2023 02:25

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, Russian invaders continue to abduct Ukrainian children and take them to Russia for “vacation.” Recently, another 185 children were taken away in this way.

First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The story with the “health camps” somewhere in Adygea or elsewhere continues. Recently, another 185 children from the Kherson region were sent to “rest”. Such a vacation is abduction. The Russians continue to confirm the fact that they are a nation of child abductors,” noted Sobolevsky.

He emphasized that the occupying Russian “authorities” are making a lot of efforts to “brainwash” and propagandize in the temporarily occupied territories. Much attention is paid to such a category as children and adolescents. For example, in Henichesk, the Russians held a children’s art contest with the propagandistic title “We are together!” The analysis of the drawings shows that preference is given to those depicting Russian symbols and the message that “Kherson region is Russia,” Sobolevsky said.

As Ukrinform reported, the International Criminal Court (ICC) judges issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of war crimes in the form of illegal deportations and transfers of people, including children, from the occupied territory of Ukraine.

As of the beginning of June 2023, the abduction and deportation of 19,484 Ukrainian children to Russia or Belarus by the occupiers was officially confirmed, including 4,390 orphans. Only 371 children had been returned home by then.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...