Russian Federation plans to arrange a remote detonation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after its transfer to Ukraine, – Zelensky

One of the plans of the Russian Federation is that when the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is handed over to Ukraine, they will blow it up and provoke an environmental catastrophe.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the fact of the ZNPP mining is confirmed by both Ukrainian intelligence and the IAEA. In addition, there are militants with weapons at the station. The plans of the Russian Federation to arrange a release at the ZNPP in order to create a global environmental challenge and freeze the conflict.

“This is their main strategic idea. They need time to strengthen the army with people, weapons, so that later they can come back to occupy us and kill us, wipe us off the face of the earth. This is their plan, it has not changed,” the head of state said.

He stressed that Russian terrorists are looking for a format and a moment to “arrange a release.” And it is very dangerous for the whole world.

“They are considering the option that when the station is handed over to us, remotely make some kind of detonation for ejection,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

