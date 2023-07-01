Russia asked African countries to help build a space station

Yuri Kobzar15:49, 07/01/23

By 2030, the ISS project will be closed and Western countries are unlikely to invite the Russian Federation to a new project.

Russia intends to build its own space station and wants to involve African countries in this project. This was announced at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by the head of Roskosmos Yuri Borisov.

Instead of the USA, the EU and Japan, with which the Russian Federation cooperates within the framework of the International Space Station, Algeria and Egypt may become Russia’s new partners. Recently, Borisov just held meetings with the heads of the national space agencies of these countries.

“We talked about creating multi-satellite orbital constellations, about launch services, about manned space. I proposed participation in the Russian orbital station. And a full-blooded one. Not just training astronauts, but up to the construction of national modules,” Borisov specified.

He noted that the Russian Federation will start actively working on the creation of its own space station in 2024. The main work is planned to be completed by 2030, when the ISS is expected to stop working. The aggressor country wants to launch its station by 2032.

Russia in space – latest news

Currently, Russia continues to participate in the work of the International Space Station (ISS), but it constantly creates problems and threats to the safety of the entire station. For example, in the winter in the Russian part, various leaks of technical fluids were recorded twice , due to which certain segments of the station had to be blocked.

It also recently turned out that Russian cosmonauts have expired spacesuits . They did not take care of their timely replacement. The new ones won’t be ready until next year.

