RF Soldiers From Dagestan Rebel On Zaporizhzhia Frontline

The rioters disabled military equipment.

July 1, 2023

In the Zaporizhzhia region, about 50 Russian servicemen refused to fight and put their weapons out of action.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/pfbid02VshJCPnUtbpyVWZTjG6iZoLzN9DaiZbGrN7YfmKqDqK4nXcuxPxCoKSEfFJ2fxwSl

“Against the background of successful military operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and due to significant losses of the enemy in manpower, cases of desertion in the units of the Russian occupation forces are increasing, their servicemen more and more often leave their combat positions without permission,” the General Staff noted.

Thus, in the area of Dorozhnyanka, Zaporizhzhia region, about 50 ethnic Dagestan servicemen from the Caspian flotilla refused to participate in hostilities. The Russian refuseniks put the armament they had in the unit out of action.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently been carrying out active counter-offensive operations along the entire front line. The Ministry of Defense confirms the advancement of the defenders and announces the liberation of a number of settlements.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that the Russians’ losses are growing daily due to the inexperience of the military against the backdrop of the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the occupiers are afraid of their bosses, therefore they do not always report “to the top” about the loss of territories they had previously occupied in Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...