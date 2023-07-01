Occupiers set up crematorium in Berdyansk port – General Staff

Vitaly Saenko19:48, 07/01/23

The invaders are going to cremate about 50 bodies of dead Russian servicemen.

On the territory of the occupied Berdyansk port in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian invaders equipped a crematorium for the cremation of Russians who died at the front.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook .

“The occupiers daily suffer significant losses, which they try to hide, continue to apply the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of benefits and compensations advertised by Russian propaganda. Mobile crematoria are actively used for this,” the report says.

In particular, it was found that one of these crematoria is now operating 24/7 in the territory of the Berdyansk port.

“Currently, about 50 bodies of dead Russian servicemen are subject to cremation, which were recently taken from the areas of hostilities to the local morgue. It should be noted that the cremation of dead Russian servicemen is carried out without their identification and registration,” the report says.

