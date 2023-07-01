No longer a “cook”: the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation terminated the contract with Prigozhin’s company

Marta Gichko14:39, 07/01/23

All employees of the holding were fired without paying severance pay.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation terminated the contract with the catering holding of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Yesterday, his employees were fired without severance pay.

According to Caution, News, citing a source, the enterprises of the Concord holding have been working intermittently since June 23 and were waiting for verification, destroying documents at that time by order of the management. It was expected that the entire document flow should have been transferred to the new owners by July 15. But yesterday the employees were told that they would be fired because of the break in the contract between JSC Voentorg and Concorde.

According to the channel, several thousand employees worked in Prigozhin’s holding – they were cooks, storekeepers, canteen managers, and accountants. They were engaged in feeding the military, supplying food to the hospital, and distributing food to the occupiers in Ukraine.

“According to the source, the management reported that employees are fired only “with statements of their own free will”, while they will only be paid a salary without severance pay. The information was proven orally – it is forbidden to store it anywhere except for the base, which was turned off several times, “- the message says.

The end of Prigozhin’s business empire

Yesterday Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the liquidation of his propaganda media holding Patriot. Prigozhin’s Media Holding included such propaganda dumps as RIA FAN, Narodnye Novosti, Ekonomika Segodnya, and many other publications. Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of these publications.

