Modular houses and social housing: Zelensky thanks Wasatch Group owner for helping Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with American businessman and philanthropist, founder and executive director of Wasatch Group Dell Loy Hansen.

Zelensky wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Projects to help our people return to normal life faster were discussed in detail. In partnership with the To Ukraine With Love charity organization, Wasatch Group plans to build 600 fully furnished modular homes in Ukraine in 2023-2024 in Kyiv region for people whose homes were destroyed by the war,” Zelensky noted.

According to the president’s website, Zelensky thanked Hansen for helping Ukrainians, because since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he has been an active participant in charity projects in support of Ukraine.

“I know you implement very important projects to support our people. We really appreciate that you are investing in life, in helping people,” Zelensky said.

For his part, Hansen said that he admires the leadership of the President of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people in protecting the values of freedom and democracy, and expressed his belief that support for Ukraine in this struggle must remain unwavering.

Wasatch Group, in partnership with the charity To Ukraine With Love, plans to build 600 fully furnished modular homes in Kyiv region in 2023-2024 for people whose homes were destroyed by the war in Ukraine.

The founder of Wasatch Group also presented to Zelensky the project of the multi-apartment residential complex “Hansen’s Village,” the main idea of which is to create a large community for the elderly, war veterans, widows, orphans and those with disabilities. The project will include centers for medical and emotional care, as well as physical therapy, art therapy and other needed services.

“This village will be able to replace several family-type orphanages destroyed during the war. We know that more than 100 such institutions were destroyed, and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is taking care of the issue of their restoration,” Hansen said.

He also told the Head of State about the initiative to build residential buildings for homeless elderly people in several regions of Ukraine. A dental clinic, hairdressing and manicure services, a hot food center and a cinema will be provided for the needs of their residents free of charge.

Zelensky thanked Hansen for this idea and such important care for the elderly.

Zelensky and Hansen also discussed the possibility of the company’s participation in the construction of new, modern rehabilitation centers for war veterans, which the state will support in every possible way.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the 48th Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, discussed security cooperation and Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.

Photo: President’s Office

(C)_UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...