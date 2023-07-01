Veronika Prokhorenko12:29, 07/01/23

The Russian official reacted inadequately to Poland’s aspirations to expand cooperation with NATO on nuclear deterrence.

Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev reacted inadequately to Poland’s desire to expand cooperation with NATO on nuclear deterrence and take part in the Nuclear Sharing program.

In a comment to the propaganda TASS, he noted that such an initiative means one thing – to the delight of “all madmen” nuclear weapons will be used, Medvedev pointed out.

“Given that only patented degenerates are gathered in the Polish leadership today, the request to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland threatens only one. Such weapons will be used,” he said.

In this context, the former Russian president threatened Poland’s top leadership in the person of President Adzey Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and head of the ruling Law and Justice party Jarosław Kaczynski with “disappearance.”

“There is also a positive side to this. All the Dudy, Morawiecki, Kaczynski and other evil spirits will disappear. Well, others will disappear, alas…,” Medvedev said.

