From the FB page of Robin Horsfall, Military Veterans Campaigner

June 30

It is time for the western democracies to make clear they want Ukraine to win. The aim of ‘supporting nations’ must be for Ukraine to defeat Russia and not simply to return Putin to somewhere close to his 2014 start lines.

Some western leaders hope that the war will fizzle down to a stalemate and a settlement will be reached. Such a stalemate will be sure to extend the violence over a long period at a reduced level.

Post WW2 conflicts that have been ‘resolved’ simply simmer and boil over every few months or years and in many cases they continue to cause increased division, hatred and death. Examples are easy to find, Israel/Palestine. Northern Ireland, Sri Lanka, Iraq/Iran, Turkey/Kurdistan, Armenia/Azerbaijan and so on. There is never truly peace there is only a pause in the violence.

Ukraine must win back all its land in order for there to be a lasting peace in Eastern Europe. Ukraine must become a NATO member. Allowing Russia to withdraw and try again later will mean fear, death and aggression for another fifty years. The west has a vastly superior economy, technology, and combined military. Western leaders should recall the words of F D Roosevelt after the attack on Pearl Harbour. ‘We have nothing to fear but fear itself’. Fighting with fear is better than forever living with fear.

I do not advocate military escalation but political clarity, determination and resolve. Ukraine must win!

If the UN, NATO and the free democratic world do not ensure that Ukraine wins back all its territory then we can expect more of the same for another generation, – the misery and fear of a festering evil smelling, boil that should have been lanced, squeezed and washed in 2023. If we want peace then we must lance the boil!

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

Like this: Like Loading...