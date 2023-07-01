Desertions in Russian army growing amid Ukrainian forces’ success

01.07.2023

Amid the successful combat operations carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and due to the significant manpower losses, the number of desertions in the units of the Russian occupation forces, which voluntarily leave combat positions, are growing.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“About 50 ethnic Dagestanis from the Caspian flotilla, in the area of Dorozhnianka village, Zaporizhzhia region, refused to participate in hostilities. And the arms available in the unit were put out of order,” the report says.

At the same time, the invaders continue to use the civilian population as a “human shield”. For example, in the settlement of Topolivka, Kherson region, the Russian military command resettles servicemen in private houses inhabited by civilians.

As reported, data on the number of deserters in the ranks of the Russian army are hidden in the temporarily occupied territories.

