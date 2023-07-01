Before Putin’s “fateful” speech in the Kremlin, there was a bloody incident – media

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk15:46, 07/01/23

Before the arrival of the dictator on the territory of the Kremlin, the blood had to be washed away, the journalists found out.

In the Kremlin on Monday, June 26, before Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke there, a bloody incident occurred – a veteran of the Presidential Administration, 72-year-old Yuri Kuzmin, was seriously injured under unknown circumstances.

The man was found with a fractured skull on Cathedral Square (the historical and architectural center of the Kremlin), VChK-OGPU reports on Telegram, citing a source. According to him, the victim was sent to the Moscow City Research Institute of Emergency Medicine named after N.V. Sklifosovsky, and the blood that was at the site of the fall was “thoroughly washed away just before Putin’s arrival.”

“… On June 26 in the morning, at about 8 o’clock in the morning on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin, under unknown circumstances, Kuzmin received a severe head injury. For at least the last 20 years he has worked in various organizations near the Kremlin serving the president …”, the channel notes.

On June 24, in the Russian Federation, members of the private military company Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a mutiny. The mercenaries, in particular, managed to take control of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, eliminate the Russian aircraft carrying 10 officers , and even advance towards Moscow.

The “Wagnerites” stopped rebelling after Prigozhin, with the knowledge of Vladimir Putin, spoke with the pseudo-president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Members of PMC “Wagner” were given security guarantees, and they can go to Belarus .

Later, Putin’s supposedly “fateful” speech was announced. Late on the evening of June 26, the dictator spoke rather languidly from the Kremlin about what had happened in the Russian Federation, in particular, he thanked the Russians “for endurance.” Already on the 27th, Putin spoke to the military on Moscow’s Red Square and said that the civil war had actually been stopped .

