Marta Gichko17:27, 07/01/23

The terrorist is furious that the rebels – “Wagnerites” had nothing for the rebellion.

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin was marked by pessimistic thoughts about the Wagner rebellion and prophesied another one.

“Another rebellion is just around the corner”: the sad Girkin prophesied a new rebellion in Russia

Marta Gichko17:27, 07/01/23

3 min.1698

The terrorist is furious that the rebels – “Wagnerites” had nothing for the rebellion.

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin was marked by pessimistic thoughts about the Wagner rebellion and prophesied another one.

As Girkin wrote on Telegram , a week since Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion provides an opportunity to analyze what will happen to Russia in the future.

Girkin is furious that the Wagner shot down 6 helicopters and a plane during the mutiny, and also “minused” more than 10 Russian servicemen, but the rebels are not punished.

“Moreover, Mr. Prigozhin freely moves across the state border of the Russian Federation, lives in St. Petersburg, and the authorities pretend that “this is how it should be.” There are no resignations of people who showed incompetence and cowardice during the rebellion. on the day of the rebellion, everything is in its place,” Girkin said.

He stated that “not a word of condemnation, not even the slightest hint of punishment from the lips of a person who remotely resembles the president – sounded.” Therefore, he predicts another riot in Russia.

“The next rebellion is just around the corner. It remains only to wait for a major defeat at the front. And, yes, no matter who starts it, no one will now resist the rebels. what this will lead to – I have already written more than once … too many “the living will envy the dead”. But it is impossible to save a country whose rulers are so rotten that they have lost even the elementary instinct of self-preservation, exchanging it for the possibility of a little more “at any cost do nothing,” the terrorist summed up.

Mutiny “Wagner”

On June 23, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced a military mutiny in Russia . The very next day, the “Wagnerites” entered Rostov and took control of all military facilities, and then moved on to Moscow.

The march on the capital ended 200 kilometers from Moscow, when Prigozhin held talks with Alexander Lukashenko. “Wagner” returned to the field camps.

Prigozhin and his mercenaries were not punished, but clear conditions were set because of the rebellion he staged against the military command of the Russian Federation. Until July 1, Prigozhin was given time to close all business in Russia and collect his property. He is actively engaged in this, firing employees and selling the assets of his business.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...