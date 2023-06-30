Zelenskyy: When Ukrainian pilots switch to F-16s, Russia will have no chance in the skies

When Ukrainian pilots fly F-16 multipurpose fighters, there will be no chance for the Russians in the Ukrainian skies.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: “Although the enemy still has a significant technical advantage in aircraft, from the very first day of the full-scale invasion our pilots have an obvious advantage in morality and skill!
They save Ukrainians from Russian terrorising [them – ed.] with bombs, missiles and murderous drones. When Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16, freedom will become insurmountable, and there will be no chance for the terrorist state in our skies.”
Details: The President thanked the heroic Ukrainian pilots and posted a video of the fundraising platform United24, which is aimed at foreign donors.
The video shows the outdated equipment Ukrainian pilots have to work with.
2 comments
Bring them on! Hundreds of them! NOW!
It’s just too bad that we have so many cowards in the West, otherwise the F-16s would already be sweeping the skies of mafia planes, and strafing and bombing the ground, occupied by the cockroach army.