Zelenskyy: When Ukrainian pilots switch to F-16s, Russia will have no chance in the skies

When Ukrainian pilots fly F-16 multipurpose fighters, there will be no chance for the Russians in the Ukrainian skies.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: “Although the enemy still has a significant technical advantage in aircraft, from the very first day of the full-scale invasion our pilots have an obvious advantage in morality and skill!

They save Ukrainians from Russian terrorising [them – ed.] with bombs, missiles and murderous drones. When Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16, freedom will become insurmountable, and there will be no chance for the terrorist state in our skies.”

Details: The President thanked the heroic Ukrainian pilots and posted a video of the fundraising platform United24, which is aimed at foreign donors.

The video shows the outdated equipment Ukrainian pilots have to work with.

