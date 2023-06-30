Zelenskyy: During the day, we made progress on all fronts

30 JUNE 2023

Following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian military made progress on all fronts of active operations on Friday.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech

Quote: “During this day, we also have made progress in all directions of our active actions.”

Details: The President has said that the supply of ammunition for artillery in the east and south of Ukraine was discussed at the meeting.

He has promised to up the supply further.

Background: Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff also heard reports from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on the situation in Belarus. It was decided to strengthen the northern front.

