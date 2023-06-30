Zelensky signs law on additional pay for military

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a bill securing additional payments and vacations for military personnel on June 30.

The main stated goal of the document is to pay soldiers on average additional remuneration of Hr 30,000-100,000 ($810-$2,700) per month, depending on their position and situation.

The new law stipulates that military personnel have a right to 30 days off annually, as well as extra 10 days for family reasons for cadets. The annual leave for conscripts is increased from 10 days to 30, and a continuous leave for treatment can be no more than four months.

Mobilized personnel who did not yet complete a basic military training course, with a minimum period of one month, will not be allowed to participate in military operations, the document said.

Families of the fallen soldiers will receive a one-time payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,700), while injured will receive an additional monthly payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,700) at the time of their treatment.

The bill was adopted by Verkhovna Rada, the country’s parliament, on June 28.

(C) 2023 Kyiv Independent

