President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a bill securing additional payments and vacations for military personnel on June 30.
The main stated goal of the document is to pay soldiers on average additional remuneration of Hr 30,000-100,000 ($810-$2,700) per month, depending on their position and situation.
The new law stipulates that military personnel have a right to 30 days off annually, as well as extra 10 days for family reasons for cadets. The annual leave for conscripts is increased from 10 days to 30, and a continuous leave for treatment can be no more than four months.
Mobilized personnel who did not yet complete a basic military training course, with a minimum period of one month, will not be allowed to participate in military operations, the document said.
Families of the fallen soldiers will receive a one-time payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,700), while injured will receive an additional monthly payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,700) at the time of their treatment.
The bill was adopted by Verkhovna Rada, the country’s parliament, on June 28.
“Families of the fallen soldiers will receive a one-time payment of Hr 100,000 ($2,700)”. That is the value of a ukrainian life at the moment. Nato are free to finally think like soldiers, like human beings, not like corrupt cowards.