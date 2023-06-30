Zelensky orders to strengthen border with Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the situation at the front and threats from Belarus.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Staff. Reports of Commanders Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Naiev. Situation on the battlefield, movement forward. Strengthening our operations with additional artillery systems and shells,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there was also a separate report by the GUR, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the SSU and the SBGSU on the situation in Belarus.

The President assured that the situation in Belarus is under constant control of the Ukrainian side.

“The decision of the Staff – Chief Commander Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the “North” Naiev – was to implement a set of measures to strengthen this area,” Zelensky informed.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 23, the leader of the “Wagner” PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced a demarche against the Russian military leadership, in particular against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, after which he said that the group’s fighters were returning to their field camps.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed Prigozhin’s arrival in Belarus. Putin, in turn, said that the “Wagnerites” could sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry or go to Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the contingent of the “Wagner” PMC in Belarus will be insignificant, as more than 20,000 “Wagnerites” have already been destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.

