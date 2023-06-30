The EU noticed cracks in Putin’s system and announced a significant increase in support for Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko17:57, 06/30/23

The European Union is already moving towards the purchase, production and delivery of 1 million ammunition to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

The leaders of the member states of the European Union are considering ways to double their support for Ukraine, including militarily, after the mutiny of Wagner private military campaign fighters in the Russian Federation.

As an UNIAN correspondent reports , European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference following a meeting of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. “We saw the Wagner rebellion over the weekend and the obvious cracks that appeared in the Putin system. Therefore, now is really the time to double our support for Ukraine. Today this was discussed in the context of various topics, and in particular, military aspects,” she said. von der Leyen.

The President of the European Commission noted that EU member states agreed to use 2 billion euros from the European Peace Fund to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

“We have already delivered more than 220,000 rounds and more than 2,000 missiles, and now we are already moving forward on the delivery of 1 million ammunition, which is planned to be done within the next 12 months,” she stressed.

According to her, more than 24 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained, and by the end of this year this figure should exceed 30 thousand fighters.

At the same time, according to von der Leyen, the European Union has already mobilized more than 70 billion euros for Ukraine since the start of the war.

“We have made significant progress on the issue of accountability – in our work to punish Russia for crimes,” she added and recalled the progress in the creation of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

In addition, the President of the European Commission said that the topic of blocked and frozen Russian assets was discussed at the summit of EU leaders. “The European Commission will submit a proposal and deliberately focus on windfall profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank,” von der Leyen said.

She also assured that the 10 points of the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are “an excellent basis for further progress”, because each individual point is deducted in accordance with the UN Charter or UN resolutions. According to her, the principles enshrined in this peace formula have global support.

As von der Leyen said, the issue of the peace summit and the timing of its holding depends on the Ukrainian authorities.

At the same time, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed in the coming weeks at various events, including the NATO summit in Vilnius.

