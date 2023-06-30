“Surprise” for its own: in the Kherson region, the occupiers are undermined by Russian mines

Tanya Polyakovskaya19:41, 06/30/23

Up to 10 Russian servicemen have already got into such trouble.

In the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers are undermined by mines , which were left there by the previous rotation of the invading troops.

This is stated in a message on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook .

It is noted that the Russian occupation troops continue to kill each other on the battlefield.

“So, in the village of Sergeevka, Kherson region, after another rotation in positions, from June 15 to the present, up to 10 enemy servicemen were blown up by mines in one of the units of the 5th Army of the Eastern Military District, which were installed by preliminary rotation,” the General Staff said. .

Earlier, in the Kursk region of Russia, a private wounded a corporal in the area of ​​​​the right buttock. They both guarded the border and launched drones into the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, in the Bryansk region of Russia, two employees of the country’s Federal Security Service, including a lieutenant colonel, were blown up by a Russian mine. However, everyone is trying to pretend that they died as a result of the actions of a sabotage and reconnaissance group.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...