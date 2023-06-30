Russian General Sergei Surovikin was a secret Wagner VIP – CNN

Anastasia Gorbacheva11:19, 06/30/23

In total, the list includes at least 30 high-ranking military and intelligence officers of the Russian Federation.

Russian General Sergei Surovikin was a secret high-ranking member of Wagner, a private military company run by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

CNN writes that the Russian investigative center “Dossier” has at its disposal documents that prove that Surovikin had a personal Wagner registration number. The Russian general is on the list along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officers who are also high-ranking Wagner members.

Surovikin has not appeared in public since last Saturday, when he posted a video in which he begged the Wagner leader to stop the rebellion. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

Surovikin is a distinguished commander of the Russian Air Force, nicknamed “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics of bombing cities in Syria.

Wagner did not respond to CNN’s request. It’s unclear what Wagner’s VIP membership entails, including whether there’s a financial benefit.

It is known that Surovikin was connected to the mercenary group, but the documents raise questions about the proximity of high-ranking Russian military personnel and Wagner.

