The highest number of casualties among the civilian population due to russian aggression occurred in russian-speaking regions. This is evidenced by a map created by the organization Acled, which tracks conflicts worldwide.

The map shows circles of varying diameters indicating the locations where civilians in Ukraine have lost their lives since February 24, 2022.

The larger the diameter of the circle and the greater the number of these circles, the higher the number of victims. It is noteworthy that the absolute majority of those who perished are from russian-speaking regions of the country, including Donbas, whose inhabitants the president of the aggressor country pledged to protect.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...