“Hysterics in the Western camp”: Lavrov was marked by a new “alibi” atrocities in Bucha (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko15:16, 06/30/23

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Kremlin cannot “get through” to the UN and find out the names of the people who were executed by the occupiers in Bucha.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, gave a new “alibi” to the atrocities of the invaders in Bucha and said that he could not get information from the UN about the names of the people who were executed by the Russians.

The official stated this during today’s speech at the presentation of the National Center for People’s Diplomacy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Lavrov called the topic of Buchi – another pretext for the imposition of sanctions and the start of “Western hysteria” against Russia. The head of the Foreign Ministry also announced that the corpses of the inhabitants of Bucha were shown only on the third day after the withdrawal of Russian troops from this territory and stressed that the UN has no evidence that these people “were tortured by Russian troops.”

“On the third day, dozens of corpses were shown. Not somewhere out there … Hidden in some kind of garden, but on the main street. Since then, we have been asking for at least the names of these people, not to mention familiarizing them with the investigation , if, of course, it is being carried out,” Lavrov said.

The Minister of the Russian Federation noted that he regularly reminds UN Secretary General António Guterres about the topic of Buchi during meetings: “So far, nothing is happening, I regularly remind him at meetings, but, wait from our Western colleagues and from the UN Secretariat, which they have very much crushed for themselves, some kind of honest assessment of the situation, some kind of objective investigations, is not possible at this stage,” Lavrov said.

The tragedy of Buchi – what is known about the atrocities of the invaders

Recall that on March 31, 2023, Ukraine celebrated the anniversary of the de-occupation of Bucha, a city in the Kyiv region, which became one of the outposts of the defense of the capital from the invaders. This day is not so much “victorious” as tragic, since after the liberation of Bucha it turned out that the Russian troops had tortured to death at least 1,400 Ukrainians . This figure was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the day of the anniversary.

At the moment, Ukrainian law enforcement officers continue to investigate in relation to the identification of all the occupiers who are involved in the killings. On May 18, it was possible to find out the names of two more war criminals who were engaged in executions in Bucha.

It should be noted that Russian troops broke through to Bucha on the first day of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. One of the first crimes of the invaders in Bucha was recorded by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. After the publication of a number of photos and videos from Bucha, this tragedy was called the “Bucha massacre.”

