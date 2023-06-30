“Give away part of the territories to stop the war”: Trump issued his “peace formula”

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:39, 06/30/23

The 45th President of the United States said that under him everything would be “a subject of negotiations.”

Former US President Donald Trump said Putin was “somewhat weakened” by the interrupted uprising. He believes now is the time for Washington to try to mediate a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want people to stop dying because of this ridiculous war,” Trump told Reuters in an interview.

“I think they will have the right to keep most of what they won back, and I think Russia will also agree to this. You need the right mediator or negotiator, and we don’t have one right now,” Trump said.

US President Joe Biden and NATO allies want Russia to withdraw from the territory it has seized in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine went on the counteroffensive, but with little success pushed out the Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan in 2022 that calls on Russia to withdraw all of its troops.

“I think the most important thing the US needs to do right now is make peace – unite Russia and Ukraine and make peace. You can do that,” Trump said. “Now is the time to do it, to bring the two sides together to bring about peace.”

Trump noted that Putin suffered as a result of the uprising of Russian mercenaries, the Wagner group, and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend.

“You can say that he (Putin – UNIAN) is still there, he is still strong, but he is definitely, I would say, somewhat weakened, at least in the minds of many people,” the American politician said. “However, if Putin were no longer in power, “you don’t know what the alternative is. It could have been better, but it could have been much worse.”

Regarding the war crimes charges brought against Putin by the International Criminal Court last March, Trump said that Putin’s fate should be discussed when the war is over “because right now if you bring this up, you will never make peace.”

