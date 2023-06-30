Germany supplies Ukraine with air defence radar, bridge layer tanks and military equipment

29 JUNE 2023

On 29 June, Germany reported about another military aid package, sent to Ukraine, which includes an air surveillance radar station TRML-4D.

In addition to the TRML-4D, Ukraine received three Biber bridge layer tanks, a portable demining system, two border guard vehicles and 16 Zetros off-road trucks.

Ukraine received the first air surveillance radars TRML-4D from Germany in May.

TRML-4D uses an advanced radar technology AESA, able to detect, track and classify different types of air targets, concentrating on small, high-speed, low-flying and/or manoeuvring cruise missiles and aircrafts, as well as helicopters that hover in the air.

The system allows quick detection and tracking of nearly 1500 targets in the radius of up to 250 km.

Last week Germany supplied Ukraine with a new batch of military assistance, which included high-precision guided projectiles.

