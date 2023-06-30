Denmark allocates $190 million for new defense assistance to Ukraine

Inna Andalitskaya19:07, 06/30/23

The aid package will include air defense missiles, as well as funds for joint EU purchases of artillery ammunition.

Denmark is ready to allocate 1.3 billion Danish kroner (about $190 million) for a new defense support package for Ukraine , which will include ammunition and military equipment.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the country, this package is formed on the basis of the needs and requests of Ukraine, dialogue with international partners and military-professional recommendations of the Ministry of Defense.

Among other things, the package will include air defense missiles. It also includes funds for joint EU purchases of artillery ammunition.

“With this donation, we allocate, among other things, 300 million crowns for the joint purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine by the European Union. International cooperation is essential to constantly support the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom. Unfortunately, it seems that the war is dragging on, and thanks to numerous donations, we and our allies We are sending a strong signal that we are supporting Ukrainians in the long term,” Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The assistance package is financed by the Danish Ukrainian Fund, subject to further final approval by the Finance Committee.

Aid to Ukraine from Denmark – what is known

As UNIAN reported earlier, on June 26, the Danish government announced the start of exercises for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

According to Poulsen, the Danish Ministry of Defense decided to decommission the F-16 fighters in 2025, that is, two years ahead of schedule, in order to speed up their transfer to Ukraine.

From the very beginning of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has been providing political, financial and sanctions assistance to Ukraine, as well as supplying the necessary equipment and weapons. The country also officially confirmed its consent to participate in the restoration of Nikolaev. The Ukrainian fund of Denmark today is 3.2 billion dollars.

