Zelenskyy won’t attend NATO summit if its leaders have “lack of courage”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally come to Vilnius for the North Atlantic Alliance summit only if Ukraine gets a satisfactory result.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Office of the President and Zelenskyy’s diplomatic adviser, in an interview with Reuters, as European Pravda reports

Details: When asked what the minimum conditions are for Zelenskyy’s presence at the NATO summit, Zhovkva referred to his speech in the parliament, where the Ukrainian leader spoke about the importance of courage in the modern world.

Quote: “The president will not travel … to the summit if the leaders will tend to or will show a deficit of courage, while Ukraine with all its courage, will and strength and high morale is fighting against Russian aggression,” he said.

Details: He added that the president of Ukraine “doesn’t have the reason and time to go” to the summit in Vilnius if “there is no result”.

According to Zelenskyy’s advisor, Ukraine is now closer to receiving an invitation than “half a year ago.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/29/7409178/

Like this: Like Loading...