“We want to live by the sea in a place with good ecology” Russians buy apartments and houses in Mariupol. This is what those who were going to move to the occupied city told Paper

Nevsky microdistrict, which was shown to Vladimir Putin during his trip to Mariupol. June 28, 2023

After a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army actually completely destroyed Mariupol, and then captured it and began to build up new houses. While federal channels and other propaganda media regularly report how Mariupol is “coming back to life,” advertisements for the purchase of real estate in the occupied city appear on Russian social networks and online sites. The St. Petersburg edition of Bumaga spoke to Russians who are looking for houses and apartments in Mariupol despite the ongoing war, and Meduza, with the permission of the editors, publishes this material in its entirety.

Real estate in Mariupol is sought by Russians who invest in a “city by the sea” or are ready to move there themselves

There are about a hundred groups on VKontakte that post ads for buying, selling and renting real estate in Mariupol. In one of the largest – “Real Estate of Mariupol and the Azov Region” – messages from those who want to buy a house or apartment began to appear on May 3, 2022, when fighting was still going on in the city .

Looking for real estate in Mariupol Russians from different regions – Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhny Novgorod and others. They consider houses and apartments “in any condition” and are ready to restore them after shelling.

Some buyers told Paper that they recognize Mariupol as part of Russia and do not consider buying property in the occupied city risky. At the same time, most of the interlocutors of the publication have never been to Mariupol.

Mariupol, February 2023Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters / Scanpix / LET

Olesya

looking for a house in Mariupol, from Omsk

I consider this a good investment. Maybe it will seem strange to someone, but I believe in the development of the city. Under the wing of Russia, a great future awaits him. I think in the future it will become a popular place for recreation and tourism. It is of great importance for our country. The city is a hero.

I have no fear that he may suffer due to hostilities. The worst thing that could happen there has already happened.

Eldar

looking for an apartment in Mariupol

I want to buy real estate in Mariupol, because I think that in the near future the city will flourish and will be a good place to relax.

I’m not afraid that the city may still suffer. Our borders are reliably guarded by the armed forces, the war is nearing its logical conclusion (at least in this region).

Irina

looking for a house in Mariupol, from Krasnoyarsk

My family and I started looking for housing in Mariupol, because we want to live by the sea in a place with good ecology. Also in Mariupol there is still quite cheap real estate and more attractive salary offers for my husband – he works as an electrician. And the ecology in the city is much better than in Krasnoyarsk.

It is terrible that hostilities may begin there again, but the war will not go on forever.

All buyers of real estate in Mariupol who answered “Paper” chose this city because of its proximity to the sea. They believe that this makes it attractive to tourists. Most Russians who are looking for apartments or houses in Mariupol are not afraid of a return of hostilities to the city, despite the Ukrainian counteroffensive in this direction.

A resident of Russian-occupied Mariupol cleans the street against the backdrop of a destroyed apartment building. June 11, 2023AFP/Scanpix/LETA

On average, apartments in Mariupol sell for three million rubles. The owners are trying to urgently get rid of them

Mariupol is not found on the Avito website when searching for regions of Russia, but ads are already being placed in the city. When searching by city name, you can find a page with Mariupol ads. There are no ads from Mariupol on the Cyan and Yandex Real Estate services, Paper checked.

Now Avito has posted 70 ads for the sale of real estate in Mariupol. 34 of them are apartments, 35 are houses, and only one is commercial space. On average, apartments are sold for three million rubles, and houses and plots for 4.8 million rubles, Paper found out.

There are a lot of offers in the real estate market in the city, but housing prices are often inflated, those who want to buy apartments and houses in Mariupol told Paper.

They are trying to sell the most expensive apartment on Avito in Mariupol for eight million rubles – this is a two-room apartment on Mira Avenue. On Google Maps , it can be seen that the buildings adjacent to this house suffered from shelling or were demolished.

a year ago

In Mariupol, 90% of residential buildings were destroyed, but some have already been restored – including companies from St. Petersburg

During the battles for Mariupol in 2022, 90% of apartment buildings and 60% of private houses were destroyed, the UN report said . In June 2022, an international organization was able to confirm the death of 1,348 civilians in the city, and before that, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, reported 10,000 deaths.

According to a single customer in the construction industry, by March 2023, 1,829 buildings were restored in occupied Mariupol, 36 houses were rebuilt, and 321 emergency buildings were demolished.

Companies from St. Petersburg worked on some of the objects. MagMa Group, Stroyekspert Testing Center and the Capital Repair Fund of St. Petersburg were contractors in the restoration of the Mariupol Priazovsky Technical University, and the Demolishment company is preparing a site for the construction of a residential complex on Pervogo Maya Avenue.

