Washington is close to transferring ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine – WSJ

Oleg Davigora20:01, 06/29/23

Officials said that the issue is under consideration at the highest level.

The US is close to approving the transfer of the ATACMS long-range missile system to Ukraine . These missiles can turn the tide of Kyiv’s fight against the Russian occupiers in its favor, American and European officials said.

According to The Wall Street Journal , the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, has a range of about 300 kilometers, which is enough for Ukrainian forces to hit Russian targets far behind the front lines. President Biden did not sign the transfer, in part due to fears of US officials that Ukraine could use it to strike at Russian territory and escalate the conflict by dragging the west into it.

Officials said that the issue is under consideration at the highest level. US and European officials saw signs that the White House, previously reluctant to hand over, had come to the conclusion that Ukraine’s struggle must be urgently stepped up in the coming weeks.

But amid internal unrest in Russia, where Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a failed coup over the weekend, American and European officials have acknowledged that now may be the time to step on the gas.

A high-ranking representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told The Wall Street Journal that in recent weeks Kyiv has received positive signals that the US is close to supplying ATACMS. Ukrainian officials say the long-range missiles are needed, in particular, to strike Crimea, a peninsula occupied by Russia that Russian forces use as a base to launch Iranian-made drones, according to public statements by the United States and European allies.

The White House National Security Council and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ATACMS missiles for Ukraine – details

The main Republican in the Committee on International Relations of the USA, Senator James E. Risch, who previously distinguished himself by blocking the sale of HIMARS systems to Hungary due to its insidious steps towards Sweden and NATO, called the possibility of transferring long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine to the already existing HIMARS MLRS “quite high”.

All this time, the Biden administration refused , worrying about the alleged threat of escalation of the conflict. While the American military notes that ATACMS will play a key role in the deoccupation of Crimea.

