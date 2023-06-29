Wagner mercenaries will no longer fight in Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence chief

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the consequences of the Wagner Group’s attempted uprising for Ukraine include the fact that the Russian leadership has been compromised and that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s subordinates will no longer fight against the Ukrainian state.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: “We see that the Russian leadership has been compromised. Once again the myth of the stability of the Russian regime has been destroyed. Losses have been inflicted on the military [Aero]space Forces of the Russian Federation. And moreover, Wagner will no longer participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective Russian unit, which was able to achieve success at any cost.”

