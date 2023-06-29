Wagner mercenaries will no longer fight in Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence chief

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the consequences of the Wagner Group’s attempted uprising for Ukraine include the fact that the Russian leadership has been compromised and that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s subordinates will no longer fight against the Ukrainian state.
Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: “We see that the Russian leadership has been compromised. Once again the myth of the stability of the Russian regime has been destroyed. Losses have been inflicted on the military [Aero]space Forces of the Russian Federation. And moreover, Wagner will no longer participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective Russian unit, which was able to achieve success at any cost.”
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries “to restore justice”.Late in the evening of 23 June, General Sergey Surovikin recorded a video message in which he called on the mercenaries to “stop”.
- On 24 June, the Wagnerites took control of military facilities in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and seized military facilities in the city of Voronezh. They were on their way to Moscow, and the Russian capital was preparing for defence.
- On June 24, following a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were heading back to the field camps. He had been promised that the criminal charges against him in Russia were to be dropped, and he was supposed to “leave for Belarus”.
- On 26 June, Prigozhin claimed that the purpose of his march on Moscow was to protect the Wagner Group from being wiped out, as the mercenaries had to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence by 1 July, which they did not wish to do. He also claimed that he had stopped in order to “avoid shedding Russian blood” when Lukashenko suggested finding a way for the Wagner Group to continue operating in a “legitimate jurisdiction“. Prigozhin is allegedly in Belarus now.
- Yevgeny Prigozhin’s business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus.
- The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported that the criminal case of the armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has been closed.
