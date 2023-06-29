US Republican presidential candidate Pence unexpectedly came to Ukraine (video)

Oleg Davigora19:42, 06/29/23

He has a clear understanding of why it is necessary to help Ukrainians.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence made an unexpected visit to Ukraine and visited the places in Kyiv region where mass killings of Ukrainians continued during the occupation.

It is noted that during his trip to Ukraine, Pence met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reports NBC News .

“Coming here as a private person, the opportunity to see with my own eyes the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers … to see the heroism of the people in Irpen … to see families whose homes were literally bombed in the midst of the Russian invasion,” he said.

“If Russia wins, the second half of the 21st century may look much worse than the first half of the 20th century,” he hinted at the similarities between Putin and Hitler.

Pence also visited the towns of Moschun, Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast, which were affected by Russian occupation at the beginning of the invasion.

“This only strengthens my determination to do what I have to do, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies,” Pence said.

Visits of foreign guests to Ukraine

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg came to Ukraine and held a press conference together with the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak. Together with Greta, ex-Vice Prime Minister of Sweden, former European Commissioner for the Environment Margot Wallström, ex-President of Ireland, ex-Head of the International Institute for Environment and Development Mary Robinson and Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala arrived in Ukraine.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda was spotted at the Kyiv railway station. He arrived in the capital of Ukraine with an unannounced visit on Constitution Day, June 28.

