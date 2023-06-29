Ukraine terminated the agreement with Belarus on state secrets

Tanya Polyakovska15:56, 06/29/23

Cooperation with Belarus in the defense and security sphere “is not considered expedient.”

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Presidential Law on Termination of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus on Mutual Protection of State Secrets (No. 0197). 279 People’s Deputies voted for this decision .

This is an agreement ratified by the law of Ukraine dated October 19, 2005. The corresponding agreement, in particular, stipulated that the parties, in order to ensure the protection of state secrets received by them, apply protection measures implemented by them in relation to their own state secrets of the appropriate degree of secrecy and their carriers.

The parties ensure that the necessary inspection checks are carried out on their territory to ensure compliance with the rules for the protection of state secrets.

Also, the parties transfer state secrets to a third party only with the written consent of the party that provided them.

The authorized bodies for the implementation of this agreement were the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Security Committee of Belarus.

In the explanatory note to the corresponding project, it is noted that, taking into account the full-scale military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, in the conditions of which Belarus supported the aggressor country, as well as the facts of discriminatory and unfriendly actions on the part of Belarus, cooperation with this country in the defense and security sphere is not considered expedient.

The law enters into force on the day following its publication.

