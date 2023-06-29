The Russians shelled the Point of Invincibility in Kherson: there are dead and wounded (video)

Inna Andalitska16:53, 06/29/23

Residential buildings, a medical facility, an official car, and a city school were hit by the enemy.

This afternoon, the Russians shelled the “Point of Invincibility” in Kherson , as a result of which two townspeople were killed and two more were injured.

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported , the Russian army once again set fire to the residential quarters of the city. Residential buildings, a medical facility, an official car, as well as a city school, where the “Point of Invincibility” was deployed, were hit by the enemy.

“Terrorists hit the place where civilians came to receive humanitarian aid. Two citizens died, two more are in the hospital in a moderate condition,” said Prokudin.

Russians shelled Kherson, people diedRussians shelled Kherson, people died

Shortly before that, he informed that two civilians were injured due to the shelling of Kherson.

“The men, 34 and 51 years old, were hospitalized with burns to their limbs and faces,” wrote Prokudin.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...