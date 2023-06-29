The last person who was in the bunker with Hitler died

Angela Bachevska02:45, 06/29/23

Ruf was an assistant in the bunker where Hitler spent his last days.

Johanna Ruf , the last person who witnessed the fall of Hitler’s Germany in Adolf Hitler’s bunker, died at the age of 94. She was 15 years old when she worked for the leader of Nazi Germany.

As Newsweek writes , this was reported by journalist Wieland Gibel, who worked on her memoirs, which were published in 2017. Ruf was an assistant in the Berlin bunker where Hitler and many Nazi officials spent their last days.

“Ruff worked with about 30 other members of the Union of German Girls from April 27, 1945, and was one of the last to see the six children of chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels before their parents killed them,” the report said.

According to Gibel, at first he had an ambiguous attitude to the story of Johanna Ruf, because he did not “want to contribute to Nazi propaganda.” However, he believed that it was important to depict events as they were at the time. He noted that the testimony of Ruf and others who were in the bunker with Hitler refutes all conspiracy theories that the leader of Nazi Germany somehow managed to survive.

The journalist emphasized that Johanna Ruf denied Nazism and refused to transfer responsibility for her role and involvement in the regime to someone else.

