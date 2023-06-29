The analyst told what will happen to the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut

Irina Pogorelaya21:13, 06/29/23

He noted that the occupiers in the city risk being trapped.

Military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko spoke about the prospects for Russian invaders in Bakhmut after the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only along the flanks, but also in the city itself.

He noted that after stripping the right bank of the canal and the progressive coverage of Kleshcheevka with “penetration”, a completely logical question arises “what’s next?” And the answer is very obvious. “One way or another, but the road 0513 will be cut. That is, from the south, the invaders will lose their escape route from the city,” the expert explained.

“Today, a statement was made about the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the northern sector of the city. The northern sector is also a junction through the M03 to Paraskovevka. That is, the northern logistics are cut off. As a result, only by swimming across the Bakhmutka River for evacuation to the eastern sector,” Kovalenko noted.

He noted that it was repeatedly said that the Russians in Bakhmut were trapped, and now it has come. They were able to enter, but they will have problems with the exit “and if they do not dump now, then later – no.”

“The mousetrap slams shut, and Prigozhin rubs his little hands, soon he will have a reason to record another video about how mediocre Shoigu and Gerasimov are,” the analyst summed up.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...